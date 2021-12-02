Central Catholic receiver: TD catch was ‘pretty insane’

Central Catholic’s Stryder Todd-Fields made a truly memorable catch for a touchdown in the 6A semifinal match against Jesuit, November 26, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Central Catholic’s Stryder Todd-Fields said he had no idea in the moment how crazy of a catch he made in the Division 6A semi-finals against rival Jesuit.

“I had to silence my phone for the night. It was pretty crazy,” Todd-Fields told KOIN 6 News. “I’m pretty sure I got like over 200 new followers on Instgram and all these Twitter DMs and tags and stuff. It was pretty insane.”

Announcers Ryan Buckley and Andrew Nemec knew immediately how great a catch that was in the game that was televised on Portland’s CW:

“The signal’s up. It is a touchdown! That ball going to Stryder Todd-Fields catches the ball off his back plate, somehow manages to hang on on the way to the ground. You will not see a better catch in high school football anywhere in America!”

The catch and the call went viral.

“That was crazy,” Todd-Fields said. “That was outside my element.”

It wasn’t until after that he began to grasp how good the catch was.

“I didn’t really know how good it actually looked but they were, like, ‘Oh my gosh you just Moss’d him,” he said. “I remember, like, catching it and I heard everybody go crazy to my right and then I heard somebody, if you watch the video I think it was the guy in the leather jacket, he was, like, Touchdown! Touchdown!’ So that’s what I remember most.”

The grab gave Central Catholic a touchdown lead over the Crusaders with a little more than a quarter to play. It eventually helped seal the Rams’ spot in the 6A state championship game.

His team gassed him up in the moment, but shortly after reminded him there is still work to be done.

“My friends have just kind of kept me humble and kept me focused. They’re, like, ‘OK, you made a great play but that doesn’t mean you’re that guy. We still have stuff to do. We haven’t finished what we’re trying to do.’ So I think that’s helped me a lot stay focused and stay in the present moment.”

Central Catholic (14-0) takes on Tualatin (12-1) at noon Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium for the 6A championship. Watch the game on Portland’s CW.