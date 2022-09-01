PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Central Catholic Rams are trying to do something this season that hasn’t been accomplished since 1956 by Marshfield High.

Since then, no team across any OSAA classification has ever won three consecutive state championships.

In fact, the last 6A team to have a shot at it? None other than the 2015 Central Catholic Rams.

“Trying to kick complacency in the rear end,” said Central Catholic head coach Steve Pyne of what he learned from that experience. “That was kind of the deal back in 2015. We were pretty talented. I think our guys kind of just rested on their past successes.”

This year’s iteration of the Rams is probably different than the 2015 squad.

Sixteen all-conference players graduated this offseason, and four-star tight end Riley Williams transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.

“It’s kind of like backyard football out here,” quarterback Cru Newman of all the new faces on the field. “We’re having a little bit of fun out here. It’s kind of cool. Every team’s new, so it was going to happen anyways, so, it’s good.”

Newman will be relied upon heavily this season. The junior is the reigning Mt. Hood Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was second-team All-State last season.

“I think it kind of starts and ends with him,” said Pyne. “Not that we don’t like the guys behind him, but he is a different kid. He’s a special talent. He’s got all the intangible things you can’t coach between leadership and competitiveness and awareness of what’s going on on the field and playmaking ability. I think he gives us a chance every time he has the ball in his hands.”

Cru and company will hit the ground running as they take on reigning 3A Washington state champion Bellevue in their first game on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, and then play MaxPrep’s #1 team in the country in California’s St. John Boscoe in their second contest on Friday, September 9th at Hillsboro Stadium.

“I’m excited. They’re good teams. They’re great teams, but that’s why we play the game,” said Newman. “It’ll be fun. I’m really glad we get to get the opportunity to play against them because other schools don’t. Take it as a blessing and do our best.”

“For a lot of us it’s an opportunity to show what we can do,” added linebacker/tight end Solomon McDaniel. “As a team, we’re trying to put on for Oregon. A lot of the guys we’re playing against probably don’t think has that kind of football and we think we’ve got it.”