Jefferson High’s Trejon Williams motivated for family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jefferson High School safety Trejon Williams has always viewed his athletic ability as a way to help his family.

“It’s important to me to just see my town and my city just win,” said Williams, who was born and raised in the Portland metro area.

He wants to help his family, especially his mom.

“I want to see my mom do great things and help her and just being that child in my family just to make it because family’s big for me — and I just want to see my family win,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Jefferson High School safety Trejon Williams, September 16, 2021 (KOIN)

He has a “really strong” relationship with his mother. “It was just me and her, you know, and then she pretty much raised me. … I just really appreciated her and all the conversations we have.”

When recruiters talked with him, he said the recruiter who best understood his “why” and explained how his school could help him achieve those dreams was Marcel Yates.

“Me and Coach Yates had a real good connection at Cal when he was recruiting me at Cal,” Williams said. “When I was close to making my decision he ended up going to Oregon, so when he went there that pretty much like completed the whole process of me picking where I needed to go.”

Yates, he said, was “really the only coach that connected with my family.”

And family is the motivation behind every move Williams makes.

Jefferson High School safety Trejon Williams, September 16, 2021 (KOIN)

“Born and raised here and I’m just glad I get to step on the field and just represent my city and my town to, you know, do great things for them and myself.”

Among the great things he hopes to do is bring Oregon their first national championship.

“I feel like Oregon really is a national championship school so I feel like that ’22 class going to Oregon, we’re going to just be that complete source to win that National Championship.”