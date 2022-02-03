Lake Oswego star receiver Justius Lowe takes flight as an Oregon Duck

The state of Oregon is keeping one of their own as Lake Oswego senior football star Justius Lowe is ready to spread his wings and take flight as a proud member of the Oregon Ducks.

Getting to this point, in early February, wasn’t easy. The entire recruiting process had Lowe’s head spinning.

“And then the offers started coming and it got a little hectic,” Lowe said.

Originally committing to Utah, the Lakers star receiver started fielding multiple new scholarship opportunities.

“A lot has happened, I’ve talked to a lot of coaches. Basically, the entire Oregon staff, they kinda welcomed me with open arms, so it’s been nothing but love with them,” Lowe said.

Lowe ultimately landed in state and learned quickly that patience is indeed a virtue.

“I had my visit last week, or last weekend, and it was the best visit I could’ve been on,” Lowe explained.

Getting to be a Duck is one thing, but earning his stripes there will be Lowe’s next, and most important, step.

“I think the biggest part is coming down and making immediate impact, learning all plays and applying it to stuff, that’s where I’m gonna shine. I retain a lot of information real quick, so it won’t be hard for me to get on field and run some routes,” Lowe said.

Lowe not only decommitted from Utah, but also had offers from Notre Dame and USC.

Picking Oregon was an easy choice with Dan Lanning now leading the way.

“I don’t know, he just brings a different type of energy to the table. And he just makes you want to work harder, and harder and harder every time,” Lowe noted.

“He actually called me the morning after Georgia won the championship, so yeah, it was really good, really good.” Lowe said.