High schools around Oregon show support for seniors with #BeTheLight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the country were forced to terminate the remainder of the school year, bringing a sudden end of an era for senior athletes and students.

In response to this, high schools around the country and across Oregon are paying their respects to the class of 2020 by lighting up stadiums and posting photos of them under the hashtag #BeTheLight.

With graduation being canceled or modified and seniors missing out on key milestones in their lives, schools have been turning the lights on at football stadiums for about 20 minutes or so and making it known that even though the world has changed, the school districts and communities are here to support the seniors.

Below are just a few of the schools around Oregon showing their support.

Honoring our @mountainsidehs Senior Class of 2020 tonight with the MHS stadium lighting at 20:20 PM for 20 minutes. #BeTheLightOR #ClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/XS9LMy3UnY — Jim Newton Photo (@jimnewtonphoto) April 18, 2020

The stadium lights were on again tonight and will be every friday night at 8:20 (20:20 military time) through the end of the school year to celebrate our seniors! #bethelightOR pic.twitter.com/wPV7c7bspE — Scio Softball (@sciosoftball) April 18, 2020