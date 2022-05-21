PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deegan Russell has taken the local BMX racing scene by storm.

Usually 5th graders are still trying to figure out life, but this 10-year old is taking life by the handlebars.

Despite only racing for 2 years of his life, he’s already got quite more than a hundred races under his belt.

The Hillsboro native is speeding towards the biggest race of his life this summer — representing Team USA at the UCI World Championships in France.

Qualifying for the race came as a bit of a surprise to Deegan.

“We went to a supercamp for training for biking … it was in Santa Clara and we didn’t know about this world qualifier,” he said. “Only eight riders made it, so I ended up qualifying and we’re looking forward to go.”

It’s safe to say Deegan has already earned respect from his peers at school.

“They think its pretty cool,” he said. “When I tell them I qualified for worlds, I get to go to France … they’re like, ‘Can I come with you?’”

With BMX now an Olympic sport, Deegan is pedaling towards his dreams, but his aspirations don’t stop there.

“I also want to go to college and maybe become an aerospace engineer when I’m older,” he said.

Whether Deegan is going off jumps or learning about aerospace, it’s safe to say this superstar in the making is set to soar to new heights.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the trip to Nantes, France.