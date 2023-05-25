PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro Hops baseball is back, and Thursday’s game can only be seen on KOIN 6.

The three-time Northwest League champions host the Tri-City Dust Devils at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KOIN 6.

The first pitch will immediately follow the 6 p.m. local newscast.

Hillsboro, the High-A affiliate with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is in last place in the NWL with a 17-24 record but has won three straight, including a 2-1 win over the Dust Devils on Wednesday night. Tri-City, an LA Angels affiliate, sits in fourth place at 20-21 but has lost three consecutive contests.

Hops fans will get the chance to watch one of the top prospects in the Diamondbacks system in third baseman Ivan Melendez, who leads the team with seven homers and 20 RBIs.