Historic Super Bowl in Tampa gives fans experience like none other

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — Super Bowl signage is often commonplace in host cities gearing up for the big game, but this year, signage reminding fans in Tampa to wear their masks properly and practice social distancing is a new addition.

Inside the Super Bowl experience, fans got the chance to test their skills, run the 40-yard-dash and even attempt a field goal — all while staying masked and distanced.

Along the Tampa Riverwalk, fans were able to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Pirate ships could be seen all over — a nod to the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, Tampa’s ode since 1904 to piracy.

This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team in sports history to host a Super Bowl in their home stadium, which also created an atmosphere like no other.