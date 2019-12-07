Hood injured; Lakers rout the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Anthony Davis had 39 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Portland Trail Blazers 136-113 Friday night at the Moda Center.
LeBron James added 31 points for the Lakers, who have lost just three games this season and sit atop the Western Conference standings.
The game was costly for Portland. Starting forward Rodney Hood was injured in the first quarter and the team later announced that he had torn his left Achilles tendon. Blazers coach Terry Stotts was also ejected during the second half of the game.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.