Hood injured; Lakers rout the Blazers

Starting forward Rodney Hood tore his left Achilles tendon

by: ANNE M. PETERSON/The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood is surrounded by teammates after tearing his Achilles tendon during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Anthony Davis had 39 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Portland Trail Blazers 136-113 Friday night at the Moda Center.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, center, is held back after being ejected during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

LeBron James added 31 points for the Lakers, who have lost just three games this season and sit atop the Western Conference standings.

The game was costly for Portland. Starting forward Rodney Hood was injured in the first quarter and the team later announced that he had torn his left Achilles tendon. Blazers coach Terry Stotts was also ejected during the second half of the game.

