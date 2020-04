PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The WNBA Draft is Friday, April 17th and Oregon and Oregon State could have as many as four first-round picks: Oregon's 'Big 3' of Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, as well as Oregon State's Mikayla Pivec.

Ahead of the draft, I sat down with ESPN reporter and former Georgia basketball player Maria Taylor to get her take on the four prospects, and what she thinks they'll bring to the league.