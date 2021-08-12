Hops, cartwheel and jump: AJ gets a Bobblehead

Sports

AJ McCord will get her Bobblehead at the Hillsboro Hops game Thursday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The AJ McCord Bobblehead honors her 1st-pitch cartwheel strike, August 12, 2021 (KOIN)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years after the Hillsboro Hops invited members of the media to throw out the first pitch for a chance to have a bobblehead in their honor, KOIN 6 Sports anchor AJ McCord gets her due.

In 2019, AJ stepped to the mound, did a one-handed cartwheel and then fired a strike to home plate. That unique delivery earned her the votes (and admiration) of the sporting community.

Thursday, the Hops will honor AJ with her own bobblehead. She will also throw out the first pitch again, though she said she’s not sure if she will do another cartwheel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss