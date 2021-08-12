Hops, cartwheel and jump: AJ gets a Bobblehead

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years after the Hillsboro Hops invited members of the media to throw out the first pitch for a chance to have a bobblehead in their honor, KOIN 6 Sports anchor AJ McCord gets her due.

In 2019, AJ stepped to the mound, did a one-handed cartwheel and then fired a strike to home plate. That unique delivery earned her the votes (and admiration) of the sporting community.

Thursday, the Hops will honor AJ with her own bobblehead. She will also throw out the first pitch again, though she said she’s not sure if she will do another cartwheel.