PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Hops are on the clock, and not of the pitching variety.

The organization has until March 15 to come up with the remaining $15 million needed to build a new ballpark that is up to MLB’s standards and is hopeful to get that money from the state.

If they don’t meet that deadline, the team will have to move.

“The funding gap became evident in June. It’s been kind of a sprint from June until now,” said Hops’ president and general manager K.L. Wombacher.

That sprint included coming to terms with the fact that Ron Tonkin Field was just not going to work as the Hops’ future home.

Currently, there is no visiting clubhouse in the ballpark, as away teams have to change across the parking lot at Hillsboro Stadium. Add in the fact that the team would also need to add women’s locker rooms, an additional batting cage, and a weight room in the facility to meet MLB standards, and a new ballpark became the only option.

“MLB wants the team here,” said Wombacher. “They don’t want to have to move the team or have the team go somewhere else or pull the license. They want the team here. They’re going to be as flexible as they can, but we were supposed to meet standards last year, and then we were supposed to meet them this year, and now, we’re supposed to meet them in 2025, so it just comes a point where they’ve got to say enough is enough.”

The first group to pitch in money for the Hops’ new digs was the city of Hillsboro, to the tune of $18 million.

Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway wants to make clear where that money is coming from, and it is not from taxpayer’s wallets.

“We’re using hotel tax. This is revenue that comes in, and we can use it to support tourism and entertainment. And that’s exactly what the Hops help do, is provide entertainment as well as bring in tourists,” said Callaway. “It’s a perfect match for those funds that can’t be used for other purposes. We can’t use it for police or other projects.”

The Hops were able to get $84 million themselves through financing after the city’s contribution.

As for the remaining $15 million they need from the state? Here’s their pitch to taxpayers:

“The state does have a lot of money. It’s not like this is going to be a major part of their budget. It’s going to be a very small part of their budget, but this has a payback,” said Wombacher. “Between the income taxes that the construction workers will play, plus the income taxes that our players and staff will pay, this has a payback in six years which means the other 34 years of the lease, this is incremental revenue to the state, so they’ll have more money to fund a lot of those other services.”

The next Oregon legislative session begins February 5 and ends March 10. The Hops and the City of Hillsboro have been in talks with the state over the past few months.

“We’re cautiously optimistic. They hold their cards close to their chest,” said Mayor Callaway.