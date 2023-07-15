He will become the first person in the club’s modern era to be inducted into the Ring of Honor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Diego Valeri’s impact on the Timbers franchise is all-time. Quite literally.

All-time Timbers regular season leader in goals scored? Check.

All-time Timbers regular season leader in assists? Check.

All-time Timbers regular season leader in points? Of course, check.

It’s no wonder he will become the first person in the club’s modern era to be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Saturday.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a moment where I’m going to cry a lot, probably,” Valeri said on Friday before the induction.

Those tears will be much better than the ones that came on December 11th, 2021.

That was the final match Diego Valeri suited up for the Portland Timbers. It was also when the Timbers fell in penalty kicks to New York City FC in the MLS Cup.

“The last time I was there I left the field crying, and it wasn’t the way to go out on the field,” Valeri said. “I really want to be in front of our supporters and have a different feeling.”

Different.

It’s a feeling Valeri felt from the very beginning of his nine-year tenure with the Timbers.

“The first time that I arrived in the stadium, I realized that this place was going to become like my second home, and it was like that. It became reality,” Valeri said.

The midfielder remains the only player in MLS history to win regular season MVP, MLS Cup MVP, and MLS Newcomer of the Year during his career.

Timbers head coach Gio Savarese was working for ESPN when the Argentinian’s transfer to the Timbers was announced.

“I remember exactly the moment he came into the league,” Savarese said. “It was an important moment for MLS soccer because it was the realization that we were bringing a different type of player into the league.”

Eventually, Savarese got to coach Valeri and said on Friday that it was great to have a player on the field who could solve things and also score a goal or two.

Valeri signed a one-day contract on Friday to retire a Timber.

Merritt Paulson couldn’t help but wonder if he had another goal or two left in him as he was about to put pen to paper.

“Does this qualify you to play against Columbus?” Paulson asked.

“I think thirty minutes tomorrow would be great,” Valeri said as the room erupted with laughter.

The Timbers match against Columbus Crew FC kicks off at 7:30. Right before kickoff, they will unveil his name in the Ring of Honor and then will present him with a trophy at halftime.