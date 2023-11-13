PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, multiple reports were swirling that the Aggies were interested in hiring Oregon’s Dan Lanning to be their next head coach.

Lanning shut down those rumors real quick.

In a press conference on Monday, when Lanning was asked about being a coaching target of other big programs, he responded by saying that he’s not going anywhere and that he would keep on saying that until he’s “blue in the face.”

“I’m not going anywhere. There’s zero chance I’d be coaching somewhere else. I’ve got unfinished business here,” Lanning said.

In June, Lanning signed a multi-year extension that runs through the 2028 season, which made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. The deal carries a base salary of $45 million over six years. Lanning will also get an additional year tacked on to his deal if the Ducks win 10 games, with a maximum of three years added on — his buyout was set at $20 million and lasts through the duration of his contract.

Lanning has led the sixth-ranked Ducks to a 9-1 record in 2023. He has an overall record of 19-4 since taking over as the Oregon coach

Read Lanning’s full quote below.

“We talk about outside noise a lot in our program… My name and our program would never be a topic of conversation for another school if we didn’t have something here that everyone else wanted… I think I’ve been really, really clear here since day one, everything that I want exists right here. I’m not going anywhere. There’s zero chance I’d be coaching somewhere else. I’ve got unfinished business here… My number one priority is being elite here at Oregon… A lot of coaches hang on to these moments and they don’t do anything or saying anything. One, because they don’t want egg on their face when they decide to do something else. Two, because they’re concerned about things that I’m not concerned about, like getting a better contract. I’m taking care of extremely well here at Oregon. I have the resources I need here at Oregon to be really, really successful. I’m not motivated by that. I’m motivated by winning. I’m motivated by being elite here. Our players deserve my complete focus. Our fans deserve the best product on the field. It’s outside noise. It didn’t matter before, it doesn’t matter now. I’ll continue to say it until I’m blue in the face. I want to be here at Oregon. That hasn’t changed. That won’t change.”