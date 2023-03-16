PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the First Four in the rearview mirror and the Final Four less than three weeks away, March Madness hits high gear Thursday and Friday as 64 teams will be whittled down to 32 over the next two days and down to 16 by Sunday evening.

Once again this year, KOIN 6 is your home for a full slate of games on both Thursday and Friday. That means some changes to programming and airtimes for KOIN 6 News broadcasts.

Here is the schedule of NCAA Tournament Games you can see on KOIN 6 on Thursday:

9:15 AM: (9) West Virginia vs. (8) Maryland

11:45 AM: (16) Texas A&M Corpus Christie vs. (1) Alabama

4:10 PM: (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke

6:40 PM (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee

Here is the schedule for KOIN 6 News programming on Thursday:

3:00 PM: Special Edition of KOIN 6 News

9:00 PM: Special Edition of KOIN 6 News

9:30 PM: GameOn!

11:00 PM: KOIN 6 News

Then, after a full slate of second-round games Saturday, be sure to catch a special edition of KOIN 6 News at 7 pm. There will be no KOIN 6 News at 5 pm. Sunday, KOIN 6 News programming returns to its normal schedule.