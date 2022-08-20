Horan was loaned out to Olympique Lyonnais in January after signing an extension with the Thorns through 2025.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns have been playing in the Women’s International Champions Cup this week, but there is actually a Thorn player on another team in the tournament.

Lindsey Horan was loaned out to Olympique Lyonnais in January after signing an extension with the Thorns through 2025.

The whole week has certainly been surreal for Lindsey, as it would be for anyone stepping onto their home pitch with a different jersey on for the first time in eight years.

“It’s very overwhelming to say the least,” said Lindsey. “It was a little sad when I first got here because it’s my home. I think the second I came out and played in the game with the fans behind me and everything I got that happiness back. I feel like the sadness was just me missing Portland a little bit.”

A highlight for Horan was scoring a PK on Wednesday to help advance her team to the championship game. The best part about it though wasn’t scoring. It was hearing the Thorns fans cheering for her.

“The second I got up to take that free kick, I heard them. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to score for them.’ I obviously want to score for my team and help us with a little come back here, but it was amazing hearing that. After I scored and heard the crowd kind of erupt, it was really special for me,” said Horan.

Lindsey will play one more year in France before she is expected to return to the Thorns and play out the final two years of her deal.

You may expect that she’d be a bit relieved that she won’t have to play the Thorns in the championship game on Saturday night, but it’s actually the opposite.

“Obviously, Portland is still my team, so I want them to be competing for a championship as well, but I also thought it would be cool for the fan, and it would be a cool experience for me,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey and Olympique Lyonnais will take on Mexico’s Monterrey on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the championship game. The Thorns will play Chelsea at 5 p.m. in the third-place game.