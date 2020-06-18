Jefferson star running back Damir Collins commits to Oregon State

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Despite still having a year left at Jefferson High School, running back Damir Collins has committed to Oregon State University.

Collins is ranked the nation’s No. 5 “All-purpose” running back, according to 247Sports.com.

Collins had a number of offers but cut the list to his top four schools which were Oregon State, Cal, Maryland and Arizona State.

“I’ll be committing to the hometown heroes,” he announced at Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon, as he put on a OSU hat.

Collins rushed for 2,453 yards and 27 touchdowns while averaging an astounding 11.3 yards in the 2019-2020 football season.