PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first round of the postseason is here, and the KOIN 6 Blitz headed to a top-10 showdown between perennial powers in the Game of the Week.

Sixth-ranked Lake Oswego (6-3), traveled to No. 10 Jesuit for a 7 p.m. kick on Friday night, where Jesuit won 34-28.

While Lake Oswego came in as the higher-ranked squad, the Lakers lost two of their last three games to end the regular season. Meanwhile, after losing their first four contests, Jesuit came into the playoffs riding a five-game win streak.

Here are the rest of the Week 9 scores:

First Round=

Class 6A=

Central Catholic 56, North Medford 0

Lakeridge 13, Sheldon 10

Nelson 48, Wells 8

Sherwood 41, Oregon City 8

Tigard 17, South Salem 0

Tualatin 49, Roosevelt 3

West Linn 42, West Salem 7

Class 5A=

Hillsboro 28, McKay 8

Lebanon 14, Springfield 13

Mountain View 46, Eagle Point 9

Silverton 44, Hood River 7

Summit 16, Canby 14

Thurston 37, Dallas 24

West Albany 25, Caldera 2

Wilsonville 42, Crater 7

Class 4A=

Cascade 32, Tillamook 8

Henley 48, Gladstone 7

Marist 42, Crook County 14

Marshfield 12, La Salle 7

Mazama 24, Pendleton 6

Scappoose 34, Ashland 13

Seaside 26, Estacada 0

Class 3A=

Banks 38, Burns 13

Dayton 34, Siuslaw 14

North Valley 26, Elmira 21

South Umpqua 22, Kennedy 19

Vale 33, Santiam Christian 0

Class 2A=

Gervais 24, Toledo 12

Gold Beach 16, Blanchet Catholic 0

Illinois Valley 16, Gaston 12

Lowell 48, Clatskanie 12

Oakland 38, Central Linn 8

Class 1A=

8-Player=

Enterprise 24, Cove 6

St. Paul 52, Crosspoint Christian 14

6-Player=

Eddyville 19, Harper 13

Columbia Cup=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Barlow 36, Glencoe 7

Clackamas 28, Lincoln 7

Liberty 21, Grants Pass 17

Mountainside 55, McMinnville 7

Newberg 68, Franklin 40

North Salem 27, Grant 0

South Medford 34, Jefferson PDX 0

Sunset 47, Sandy 27

WIAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

District 1/2/3/4/8=

Winner to State=

Eastside Catholic, Wash. 49, Hermiston 6

Be sure to stick with KOIN 6 Blitz throughout the playoffs.