PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first round of the postseason is here, and the KOIN 6 Blitz headed to a top-10 showdown between perennial powers in the Game of the Week.
Sixth-ranked Lake Oswego (6-3), traveled to No. 10 Jesuit for a 7 p.m. kick on Friday night, where Jesuit won 34-28.
While Lake Oswego came in as the higher-ranked squad, the Lakers lost two of their last three games to end the regular season. Meanwhile, after losing their first four contests, Jesuit came into the playoffs riding a five-game win streak.
Here are the rest of the Week 9 scores:
First Round=
Class 6A=
Central Catholic 56, North Medford 0
Lakeridge 13, Sheldon 10
Nelson 48, Wells 8
Sherwood 41, Oregon City 8
Tigard 17, South Salem 0
Tualatin 49, Roosevelt 3
West Linn 42, West Salem 7
Class 5A=
Hillsboro 28, McKay 8
Lebanon 14, Springfield 13
Mountain View 46, Eagle Point 9
Silverton 44, Hood River 7
Summit 16, Canby 14
Thurston 37, Dallas 24
West Albany 25, Caldera 2
Wilsonville 42, Crater 7
Class 4A=
Cascade 32, Tillamook 8
Henley 48, Gladstone 7
Marist 42, Crook County 14
Marshfield 12, La Salle 7
Mazama 24, Pendleton 6
Scappoose 34, Ashland 13
Seaside 26, Estacada 0
Class 3A=
Banks 38, Burns 13
Dayton 34, Siuslaw 14
North Valley 26, Elmira 21
South Umpqua 22, Kennedy 19
Vale 33, Santiam Christian 0
Class 2A=
Gervais 24, Toledo 12
Gold Beach 16, Blanchet Catholic 0
Illinois Valley 16, Gaston 12
Lowell 48, Clatskanie 12
Oakland 38, Central Linn 8
Class 1A=
8-Player=
Enterprise 24, Cove 6
St. Paul 52, Crosspoint Christian 14
6-Player=
Eddyville 19, Harper 13
Columbia Cup=
First Round=
Class 6A=
Barlow 36, Glencoe 7
Clackamas 28, Lincoln 7
Liberty 21, Grants Pass 17
Mountainside 55, McMinnville 7
Newberg 68, Franklin 40
North Salem 27, Grant 0
South Medford 34, Jefferson PDX 0
Sunset 47, Sandy 27
WIAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
District 1/2/3/4/8=
Winner to State=
Eastside Catholic, Wash. 49, Hermiston 6
