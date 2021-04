Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, fouls Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The Nuggets won 106-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch to give the Denver Nuggets a 106-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, all in the opening quarter, for the Nuggets, who won their fourth straight. Damian Lillard scored 22 point for Portland, which has struggled against Western Conference teams that sit higher in the standings. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight.