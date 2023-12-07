The initials J.S. appear on multiple articles of clothing, while Smith's full name was on the majority of the items.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It appears that Jonathan Smith wants to leave the past behind him.

In a video shared with KOIN 6, TikTok user @Whimseyandwhit walked into a Corvallis Goodwill store and appeared to find a trove of Oregon State apparel that was once owned by the former Oregon State football coach.

The initials J.S. appear on multiple articles of clothing, while Smith’s full name was on the majority of the items.

Smith coached at Oregon State from 2018-2023 before leaving Corvallis to become the head coach at Michigan St. Smith also was the Beavers starting quarterback from 1998-2001.