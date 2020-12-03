Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL, to join Seahawks for last 2 games

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordon’s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Josh Gordon has reportedly been reinstated in the NFL and will join the Seattle Seahawks for the team’s final two games of the season.

Seattle Times reports the wide receiver, who had been indefinitely suspended by the league last December for violating drug policies, will start COVID-19 testing on Friday and may join the team on Dec. 9 for meetings if he tests negative for the virus.

He will start practicing and be eligible to play on Dec. 21, the Times reports.

More to come.