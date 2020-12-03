Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL, to join Seahawks for last 2 games

Sports

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordon’s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Josh Gordon has reportedly been reinstated in the NFL and will join the Seattle Seahawks for the team’s final two games of the season.

Seattle Times reports the wide receiver, who had been indefinitely suspended by the league last December for violating drug policies, will start COVID-19 testing on Friday and may join the team on Dec. 9 for meetings if he tests negative for the virus.

He will start practicing and be eligible to play on Dec. 21, the Times reports.

More to come.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss