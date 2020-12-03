Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL, to join Seahawks for last 2 games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Josh Gordon has reportedly been reinstated in the NFL and will join the Seattle Seahawks for the team’s final two games of the season.
Seattle Times reports the wide receiver, who had been indefinitely suspended by the league last December for violating drug policies, will start COVID-19 testing on Friday and may join the team on Dec. 9 for meetings if he tests negative for the virus.
He will start practicing and be eligible to play on Dec. 21, the Times reports.
More to come.
