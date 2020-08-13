Just how good will the Seahawks be this season?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After finishing with an impressive 11-5 record and finishing second in the NFC West division in 2019, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to make it deeper into the playoffs in hopes to capture their second Super Bowl since 2010.
Joined by our very own AJ McCord, we breakdown the 2020 Seattle Seahawks and give our predictions on just how good they could be.
