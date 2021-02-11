Kaden Huppin: Athlete of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sometimes all you need is a chance, and that was the case for Westview three-sport athlete Kaden Huppin, whose life was changed before he was even born.

Kaden was put up for adoption before his birth in Miami and was adopted to a family in Oregon, something he says he will forever be grateful for.

“It was a huge blessing,” he said. “There are so many opportunities I have here that I’m not sure I’d have if I was still in Miami.”

Opportunity is something Kaden points out a lot. But more importantly, he talks about the people around him and how much support he has.

“It’s different here, I have kind of like a circle of people around me that help me grow and it’s something that I can say not everyone has,” he told KOIN 6 News.

One of those people who have helped him grow is Grind Time Fit owner Aaron Woods.

“What Coach Woods has done for me is help me become better. Not just on the field but off the field as well,” Huppin said. “He wants me to be the best. Not just on the football field, but in the classroom, at home, everywhere and everything I do he wants me to be the best version of myself and it has helped me so much.”

Much like every other high school athlete in Oregon, Huppin doesn’t know whether he will have a season for any sports this year or not due to COVID, but he’s keeping things in perspective.

“COVID has affected all of us a lot, but it doesn’t matter if I don’t have a season for any sports because the way I look at it, it means I am going to be able to train that much harder, get that much better, and be that much more focused when the season comes around. I want to get better, I have to get better.”