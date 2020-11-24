Kanter: Wyden texted me after trade to Blazers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter (11) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Enes Kanter’s return to the Trail Blazers became public knowledge, Rip City fans couldn’t contain their excitement, including one of the more famous ones.

The center guard, who was traded to the Celtics in 2019, tells KOIN 6 News that U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden texted him welcoming him back to Portland within the hour of the news breaking on Friday.

“You don’t get that everywhere,” Kanter said.

Wyden, who regularly tweets about the team, also weighed in on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

