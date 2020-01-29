Keanon Lowe hired as West Linn High School football coach

This is a 2016 photo of Keanon Lowe of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Thursday, February 18, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keanon Lowe, the hero who disarmed a student while working at Parkrose High School last year, has been named head football coach at West Linn High School.

As coach at Parkrose, he led the team to the first playoff victory in the school’s history. The school said he was selected from an impressive candidate pool.

Lowe graduated from Jesuit High School and played football at the University of Oregon as a wide receiver from 2011-2014.

Surveillance video obtained first by KOIN 6 News shows the dramatic moment last May when he disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.

Angel Granados-Diaz was 18 when he brought the gun to school on May 17.

The video — obtained from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office through a public records request — is the visual accompaniment to the story recounted by Lowe during a press conference earlier this year.

Lowe, who also worked as a security guard at Parkrose, said he had been called to the fine arts building on campus to get a student. The surveillance video showed Granados-Diaz nearly cross paths with him in a hallway.

“I walk in there, I get to the classroom, I’m in the classroom for 15, 20 seconds — you know, I ask the teacher, ‘Is the student here?’”

Granados-Diaz was only steps away with the shotgun tucked under his coat.

“The door opens — I’m within arm’s length of the door, about 3 feet away from the door, and there’s a kid with a gun, a shotgun,” Lowe said. “In a fraction of a second, I analyzed everything really fast,” he said. “I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes, looked at the gun, realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over.”

Lowe said running away never crossed his mind.

“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun. He had his two hands on the gun and obviously the kids are running out of the classroom and screaming.”

The football coach handed the gun to another teacher then wrapped Granados-Diaz in a hug. As students ran for safety and police rushed to the scene, he remained focused on the teen in front of him.