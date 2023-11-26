(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kefense Hynson was named interim head coach of the program following former head coach Jonathan Smith’s departure to Michigan State, announced Saturday.

Hynson has been part of the program and served in his former role since 2018.

“Coach Hynson is an integral and valued member of Oregon State’s renowned coaching staff,” Oregon State vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Scott Barnes stated. “Known by coaches and players for his total commitment, not only to success on the field but also to the holistic well-being of student-athletes, Coach Hynson is ready to lead the program through this interim period.”

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners