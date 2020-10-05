Key to the Game: Justin Herbert continues to impress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Oregon Duck star quarterback Justin Herbert has continued to be impressive in only his third start in the league.
Though the Chargers dropped to 1-3 on the season after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-31, Justin Herbert had himself another impressive outing.
AJ McCord and I break that down in the keys to the game.
