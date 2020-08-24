Keys to Game 4 in Blazers vs Lakers playoff series

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After losing 116-108 to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3, the Portland Trail Blazers have their back against the wall as they are currently trailing in the series 2-1.
So what can the Blazers do to win Game 4 and potentially tie the series up?
Adam Bjaranson and I break down the keys to steal Game 4, and exactly what changes need to be made for the Blazers.
