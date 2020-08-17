Keys to the Blazers vs Lakers playoff series

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have secured their spot as the eighth seed in the playoffs and will now face off against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

The Lakers have been a force to be reckoned with all season with the dynamic duo of Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

Now, Portland is going to have their hands full in hopes of upsetting the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, which start Tuesday night.

Watch the above video for my break down of exactly what the Blazers need to do if they want to stand a chance against the Lakers.