Keys to the Game: Portland’s 124-121 win over the 76ers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers continue to fight their way into the last spot in the playoffs and face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

The Blazers had another key win in their playoff pursuit after grinding out a 124-121 win against the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

In that game, Blazers All-star point guard Damian Lillard finished with a huge 51 point game and made some crucial shots down the stretch to give the Blazers the slight victory.

In that victory, there were some key takeaways that helped the Blazers playoff hopes stay alive. There were also some moments out on the court that left some scratching their heads. I break all of that down in our “Keys to the Game.”