Keys to the Game: Behind the Seahawks’ win against Patriots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After defeating the Falcons in Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a shootout in their Week 2 matchup against former MVP quarterback Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had himself a huge game in the Seahawks 35-30 win over the Patriots.
Sports Director Adam Bjaranson and I break down what worked for the Seahawks and how they earned themselves a win.
