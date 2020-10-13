Keys To The Game: Seahawks beat Vikings improve to 5-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– The Seattle Seahawks continue their winning ways, as they have improved to 5-0 on the season after the late-game heroics from star quarterback Russell Wilson Sunday night against the Vikings.

Each week, the games seem to be more and more difficult for the Seahawks, but how do they prevail again this week?

We break down Sunday night’s win in this week’s Keys To The Game.

