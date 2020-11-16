Keys to the Game: Seahawks continue to struggle, drop second straight game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Seattle Seahawks were hoping to bounce back against their division rival Los Angeles Rams — instead, they experienced their second straight loss.
In this week’s Keys to the Game, we breakdown what happened in the Seahawks 23-16 loss to the Rams, why this loss is concerning, and how the Seahawks can move forward.
