Keys to the Game: Seahawks defeat 49ers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After suffering their first loss against the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks responded exactly how they needed to after knocking off their division rivals the San Francisco 49ers 37-27.

The Seahawks defense stepped up big time in the win after being criticized all season long and star receiver D.K Metcalf had a career game.

We break down the changes the Seahawks made, and how they came away with the huge win in the Keys to the Game.