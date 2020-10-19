Keys to the Game: Seahawks hoping to keep up momentum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 5 in the NFL season has wrapped up as the Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a bye week.
This was a great chance for the Seahawks to rest their bodies with all the injuries around the team and to regroup and focus on their next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.
This week’s focus is on the good and the bad for the Seahawks and how they have reached 5-0 on the season. We discuss that in this week’s Keys to the Game.
