Keys to the Game: Seahawks suffer 2nd loss of the season to Bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After coming off a dominating win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the season, the Seahawks traveled to New York to take on the AFC East leader, the Buffalo Bills, and it was rough.
The Seahawks were outmatched, and overall out-played as they suffered a 44-34 loss and fell to a 6-2 record with the season.
We breakdown the good and bad of the Seahawks loss and how they move forward, in this week’s Keys to the Game.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.