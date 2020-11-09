Keys to the Game: Seahawks suffer 2nd loss of the season to Bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After coming off a dominating win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the season, the Seahawks traveled to New York to take on the AFC East leader, the Buffalo Bills, and it was rough.

The Seahawks were outmatched, and overall out-played as they suffered a 44-34 loss and fell to a 6-2 record with the season.

We breakdown the good and bad of the Seahawks loss and how they move forward, in this week’s Keys to the Game.