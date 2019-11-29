Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

KOIN 6 Blitz: Central Catholic, Lake Oswego win semifinals

Sports

Central Catholic beat Barlow, Lake Oswego defeated Jesuit

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teams who traditionally make deep high school football playoff runs are joined by one team having a great season as the 6A semifinals begin.

The first game of the day was #9 Barlow facing #4 Central Catholic. Barlow’s season came to an end as Central Catholic earned a berth in the finals with a 35-7 win.

The Central Catholic Rams celebrate after earning a berth in the 6A finals with a 35-7 win over Barlow, November 29, 2019 (KOIN)

Then it was over to the matchup between #2 Jesuit and #3 Lake Oswego.

Lake Oswego put an end to Jesuit’s season, winning 28-21 Friday night.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pac-12 Championship Game

More Pac-12 Championship Game

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget