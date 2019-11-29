KOIN 6 Blitz: Central Catholic, Lake Oswego win semifinals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teams who traditionally make deep high school football playoff runs are joined by one team having a great season as the 6A semifinals begin.

The first game of the day was #9 Barlow facing #4 Central Catholic. Barlow’s season came to an end as Central Catholic earned a berth in the finals with a 35-7 win.

The Central Catholic Rams celebrate after earning a berth in the 6A finals with a 35-7 win over Barlow, November 29, 2019 (KOIN)

Then it was over to the matchup between #2 Jesuit and #3 Lake Oswego.

Lake Oswego put an end to Jesuit’s season, winning 28-21 Friday night.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather