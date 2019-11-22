KOIN 6 Blitz: Division 6A quarterfinals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight teams went into the Division 6A quaterfinals on Friday night, but only half as many emerged victorious. A select few teams are one step closer in the hunt for an Oregon Division 6A state football title.
The Game of the Week was the battle of Lake Oswego, as #22 Lakeridge took on #3 Lake Oswego.
With just a three-point difference, the final score of the game was Lake Oswego 24, Lakeridge 21.
The other quarterfinal games are:
- Barlow 20, Mountainside 16
- Central Catholic 42, West Linn 35
- Jesuit 42, Tualatin 28
Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the coverage through championship weekend.
