KOIN 6 Blitz: Division 6A quarterfinals

Game of the Week is Lakeridge vs Lake Oswego

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight teams went into the Division 6A quaterfinals on Friday night, but only half as many emerged victorious. A select few teams are one step closer in the hunt for an Oregon Division 6A state football title.

The Game of the Week was the battle of Lake Oswego, as #22 Lakeridge took on #3 Lake Oswego.

With just a three-point difference, the final score of the game was Lake Oswego 24, Lakeridge 21.

The other quarterfinal games are:

  • Barlow 20, Mountainside 16
  • Central Catholic 42, West Linn 35
  • Jesuit 42, Tualatin 28

