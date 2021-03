KOIN 6 News will cover the 6 weeks of the high school season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yes, it’s March. Yes, spring is coming soon. And yes, it’s time for the KOIN 6 Blitz.

The pandemic-delayed high school football season continues for 6 weeks on Friday, with the KOIN 6 Sports Team covering these match-ups:

Westview at Aloha

Mountainside at Beaverton

West Linn at Tualatin

Scappoose at Wilsonville

Jesuit at Central Catholic

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 News throughout this high school football season.