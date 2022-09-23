PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second straight week, the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features a program on the rise taking on a state championship contender.

Unbeaten Nelson will travel to Hillsboro Stadium to take on reigning state champion Central Catholic Friday at 7 p.m. Nelson is only in their second year as a program, but after going 2-7 in their inaugural season, the Hawks have easily won their first two games and have outscored their opponents 69-6.

After playing a pair of out-of-state opponents to begin the season, Central Catholic defeated Sandy 41-6 in Week 3.

Other KOIN 6 Blitz Games include:

Liberty at Tigard

Westview at Tualatin

Lake Stevens (WA) at West Linn

Barlow at Clackamas

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.