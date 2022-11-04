PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, Jesuit, the champions of the Metro League and, as always, a state championship contender, host Tigard to begin their playoff hunt.

The Crusaders were undefeated in league play, with their only loss of the season coming against top-ranked West Linn, and defeated Beaverton by 50 points in their final regular season game, making a dramatic statement heading into the playoffs.

The Tigers have a 6-3 overall record but were only 2-3 in conference play and enter the game as a heavy underdog. Tigard was undefeated heading into Week 8 but dropped their final three games, although they were against powerhouses Lake Oswego, Tualatin and undefeated West Linn. The Tigers’ offense, which was potent in the first half of the season, seems to be stuck in neutral the last few games. If they want to have any chance of upsetting the Crusaders, they’ll have to put far more points on the board.

Other games KOIN 6 has on tap for the first round of the playoffs include:

(6) Mountainside vs (11) Nelson

(7) Lake Oswego vs (10) N. Medford

(1) West Linn vs (16) Grant

All games kick off at 7 p.m. local time.