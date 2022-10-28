PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A battle for the Pacific Conference title is on the line on the final day of the regular season in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Sherwood, who is unbeaten in league play, will host Liberty in a winner-take-all contest for the conference crown on Friday at 7 p.m.

After falling to Jesuit in the final week of non-league play, Sherwood has rattled off four straight wins, beating their opponents by an average of over 36 points per game. Upset-minded Liberty, who won their last two games, come in looking to spoil Sherwood’s senior night.

Other KOIN 6 Blitz contests include:

Tigard vs. Tualatin

Westview vs. Sunset

Beaverton vs. Jesuit