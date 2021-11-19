KOIN 6 Blitz playoffs: Top 4 teams try to move on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third round of the high school football playoffs means there are fewer teams and bigger games. This Friday’s KOIN 6 Blitz features 8 teams all hoping to make it to the championship game.

This week’s matchups feature the Top 4 ranked teams in Division 6A:

No. 1 Lake Oswego hosts No. 9 Jesuit, each bringing 10-1 records into the game

No. 2 West Linn puts its 10-1 mark on the line against No. 10 Lakeridge (8-3). That game is in Oregon City at Pioneer Memorial Stadium

No. 3 Tualatin (10-1) hosts No. 6 Summit (9-2)

No. 4 Central Catholic, unbeaten in 12 games this year, faces No. 21 Sherwood (7-4) at Hillsboro Stadium

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the scores and action through championship weekend on December 4.