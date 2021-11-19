KOIN 6 Blitz playoffs: Top 4 teams try to move on

Championship weekend set for December 4

by: KOIN 6 Sports Staff

The Central Catholic Rams in a KOIN 6 Blitz game, October 29, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third round of the high school football playoffs means there are fewer teams and bigger games. This Friday’s KOIN 6 Blitz features 8 teams all hoping to make it to the championship game.

This week’s matchups feature the Top 4 ranked teams in Division 6A:

  • No. 1 Lake Oswego hosts No. 9 Jesuit, each bringing 10-1 records into the game
  • No. 2 West Linn puts its 10-1 mark on the line against No. 10 Lakeridge (8-3). That game is in Oregon City at Pioneer Memorial Stadium
  • No. 3 Tualatin (10-1) hosts No. 6 Summit (9-2)
  • No. 4 Central Catholic, unbeaten in 12 games this year, faces No. 21 Sherwood (7-4) at Hillsboro Stadium

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the scores and action through championship weekend on December 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

