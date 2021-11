PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second week of the high school football playoffs provides key matchups for teams who want to win a state crown.

This week the KOIN 6 Blitz features 4 games with major implications:

No. 16 McNary (7-3) at No. 1 Lake Oswego (9-1)

No. 14 Westview (9-1) at No. 3 Tualatin (9-1)

No. 5 Thurston (8-0) at No. 4 Canby (8-2)

No. 8 Hood River (9-1) at No. 1 Wilsonville (10-0)

Stay with KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action through championship weekend.