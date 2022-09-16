PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With two weeks of games complete, we are starting to learn who the contenders are as the prep football season heads into Week 3.

The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features an up-and-coming program in Mountainside going on the road to take on perennial power Lake Oswego.

The Lakers’ defense has proved to be the strength of the team so far this year. In their first two games, both wins, Lake Oswego has given up a total of just eight points.

Mountainside, on the other hand, is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in school history and is coming off a thrilling 21-20 win at Barlow last week.

Other games in Week 3 for KOIN 6 Blitz.