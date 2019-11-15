KOIN 6 Blitz: State Playoffs Round 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newberg took on the favored Central Catholic football team this Friday for the second round of the Oregon state playoffs.

Coming off of their first playoff win in years, No. 13 Newberg had some momentum on their side. They beat South Medford in a shutout win in the first round, the final score being 28-0.

The Tigers’ defense has quietly become one of the best across the 6A board, only allowing an average of 11.5 points per game and shutting out a total of 5 opponents.

Newberg also had senior defensive end Harrison Hess, the Pacific Conference co-defensive lineman of the year on their side. But, the team faced a true defensive test when they face Central Catholic on Friday.

The Rams do have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the 6A class, only falling behind Aloha. They put up an average of 46 points per game with Stanford commit Silas Starr averaging 24.1 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns.

As the final seconds ticked away on Friday, the scoreboard shined a final score of 28-12 in favor of Central Catholic.

Central Catholic will continue onto the third round where they’ll face West Linn.

