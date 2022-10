West Linn receiver Mark Hamper strolls into the end zone in the Lions’ win over Lake Oswego on Sept. 30, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third straight week, the top-ranked West Linn Lions are featured in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

It will likely be one of the biggest tests of the Lions’ season.

West Linn will play host to undefeated Tigard on Friday at 7 p.m. Tigard has won all six of their games by double-digits and is coming off a 28-14 victory against Lakeridge last week.

