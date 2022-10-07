PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A battle of state-title contenders takes center stage in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.
Second-ranked and unbeaten Tualatin plays host to #4 West Linn in a game that could decide who takes the Three Rivers League Crown.
Tualatin is 5-0 on the season and is coming off an impressive 39-21 win over Lakeridge the previous week. West Linn, whose only blemish on their resume is a 35-31 loss to unbeaten Sheldon, dominated Lake Oswego last week, winning 49-0.
Other games in Week 6 for KOIN 6 Blitz.
Lakeridge at Tigard
Camas at Evergreen (Wash.)
Kentwood at Skyview (Wash.)
Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.