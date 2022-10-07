Tualatin and Summit in Week 1 of KOIN 6 News’ Game of the Week September 2, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A battle of state-title contenders takes center stage in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

Second-ranked and unbeaten Tualatin plays host to #4 West Linn in a game that could decide who takes the Three Rivers League Crown.

Tualatin is 5-0 on the season and is coming off an impressive 39-21 win over Lakeridge the previous week. West Linn, whose only blemish on their resume is a 35-31 loss to unbeaten Sheldon, dominated Lake Oswego last week, winning 49-0.

Other games in Week 6 for KOIN 6 Blitz.

Lakeridge at Tigard

Camas at Evergreen (Wash.)

Kentwood at Skyview (Wash.)

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.