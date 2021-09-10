Number 2 Liberty in KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 2 of the KOIN 6 Blitz features 6 key matchups, including an early kickoff for one.
The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week feaures #2-ranked Liberty hosting Lincoln.
Other games in the Blitz include:
- Mountainside at Westview
- Lakeridge at Jefferson
- LaSalle Prep at Roosevelt
- Central at Barlow
- Nelson at Gresham
All games begin at 7 p.m., except the Mountainside-Westview game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Stay with KOIN 6 Sports through the entire high school football season.