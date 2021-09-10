Number 2 Liberty in KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week

The referee signals a touchdown in a KOIN 6 Blitz game with Central Catholic and Camas, September 3, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 2 of the KOIN 6 Blitz features 6 key matchups, including an early kickoff for one.

The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week feaures #2-ranked Liberty hosting Lincoln.

Other games in the Blitz include:

Mountainside at Westview

Lakeridge at Jefferson

LaSalle Prep at Roosevelt

Central at Barlow

Nelson at Gresham

All games begin at 7 p.m., except the Mountainside-Westview game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

