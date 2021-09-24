Battle of Top 10 teams in Week 4 of the KOIN 6 Blitz

Week 4: September 24, 2021

by: KOIN 6 Sports

High school football during the KOIN 6 Blitz (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features a clash between 2 of the Top 10 teams in Division 6A.

No. 10 West Salem travels to face No. 6 Tualatin in the Game of the Week. Tualatin enters the game 3-0, West Salem is 2-1.

The other Week 4 games for the Blitz are:

Camas vs West Linn at Wilsonville
Reynolds vs Glencoe at Hare Field in Hillsboro
Sandy vs Central Catholic at Hillsboro Stadium
Southridge at Beaverton
Westview at Jesuit

